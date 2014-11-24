AIBA World finals: Sandy Ryan and Lisa Whiteside claim silver medals

Whiteside, like Ryan, had reached the final with a unanimous victory

Britain's Sandy Ryan won silver in her first major senior tournament at the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships in South Korea.

Ryan, 21, lost a unanimous decision to Russian Anastasiia Beliakova in the light welterweight (64kg) final.

Lisa Whiteside also took silver, losing a split decision to American Marlen Esparza in the flyweight (51kg) final.

Ireland's Katie Taylor sealed a fifth successive title, beating Azerbaijan's Yana Allekseevana in the 60kg final.

Ryan and Whiteside had both recorded unanimous semi-final victories in the amateur tournament held in Jeju Island.

Ryan, from Derby, beat Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee while Preston's Whiteside, 29, saw off Italian Terry Gordini.

After her first major tournament as a flyweight, Whiteside said: "I am looking forward to pushing on from this performance next year as I know that I have so much more to give and can still improve."

Ryan said: "To be in a world championship final so early in my career feels great but I won't settle for second place, I want to be number one."

Women from the British team have now won seven medals - one gold, five silver and one bronze - at the last three world championships.

Great Britain's Performance Director Rob McCracken said: "The challenge now is for the pair of them to build on their achievements this week and continue to deliver medals at tournaments next year as we look towards Rio 2016."