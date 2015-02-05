Sedgefield super-lightweight Bradley Saunders tells BBC Look North he is proud to see younger brother Jeff make his own step up into the professional boxing ranks at Gateshead Leisure Centre on Saturday.

Jeff, 23, won the Amateur Boxing Association title in 2013 before a stint in the Parachute Regiment, but is now dedicated to following in Bradley's footsteps with boxing.

The elder Saunders, 29, is facing Dave Ryan in April for the Commonwealth title but flew back from his home in Marbella to visit Jeff and his parents for the fight.