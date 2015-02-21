Tyson Fury's father keen to help his son after prison release

Tyson Fury has gone 23 fights undefeated

Tyson Fury's father believes he can help his son become a better boxer after returning to train him following his release from prison.

John Fury served four years of an 11-year sentence for gouging a man's eye out in a brawl.

But he is now helping Fury Jnr prepare for his fight with Christian Hammer in London on 28 February.

"Sometimes his mental state can carry him away but I can understand and help with that," Fury Snr told BBC Sport.

"I've been very unlucky, but very lucky as well because my son has remained undefeated [during my time in prison] and come on in leaps and bounds.

"But when I think he is going down the wrong way I can pull him up and tell him 'we don't need that'. I want to let him do what he does best: box and be a nice guy."

Fury Snr, 50, who is a former professional boxer, says he can understand why his return to the public eye may receive a negative response from people given the nature of his crime, but feels he has now "paid his price" and wants a chance to give something back to society.

"People are entitled to their opinion," he said. "All I can do is keep it family, keep it boxing, and do the right thing.

"We've got little kids here coming through the door [at the family's gym in Bolton] and I can help them. I have a wealth of experience in the fight game and those, and the experiences I have in prison, I can pass on to young people to make sure they don't get in trouble."

Fury Snr steered his son during the early stages of his career but since February 2011 the heavyweight has been trained by John's brother, Peter Fury.

Tyson Fury won the British and European heavyweight titles by beating Dereck Chisora last November

Fury Snr admits it was hard to be away from his son and not to be able to help him in his career, which has seen the 26-year-old go 23 fights unbeaten.

"It was heartbreaking because at times all I could see was a young boy physically and mentally drained," he said.

"He has had the worries of me being away, the loss of my brother Hugh and he is only a kid.

"You can't change the past, but you can change the future and that is what I aim to do."