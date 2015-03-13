Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Liverpool's Sam Maxwell beat Mger Organisian for the only Lionhearts' success of the night

The British Lionhearts lost 4-1 to the Ukraine Otamans in week nine of the World Series of Boxing.

Sam Maxwell's light-welterweight victory was the only high point of an evening at London's York Hall that saw Anthony Fowler's Rio 2016 hopes falter.

Fowler lost his first match of the season, leaving him joint fifth in WSB's middleweight rankings.

Fighters can qualify for next summer's Olympic Games by finishing in one of the top two places for each division.

Fowler will need to win his next two contests against Algeria and Cuba to have a chance of qualifying for Rio.

"I can't complain about the result," said Fowler. "The better man won on the night and I will learn from the experience and come back stronger."

The Lionhearts next meet the Morocco Atlas Lions at York Hall on Thursday, 19 March.