Floyd Mayweather's fight against Manny Pacquiao on 2 May is to be conducted under the US Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) testing programme.

Both fighters have agreed to unannounced blood and urine testing without reservation.

The welterweight rivals will be tested out of competition prior to the fight and in competition after the fight.

"We commend these two fighters for their stance on clean sport," said Usada chief executive Travis Tygart.

"It's a strong statement of the importance of clean and safe competition to have them voluntarily agree to have a World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) programme implemented for this fight."

The pair will observe the rules established under the World Anti-Doping Code, the Wada prohibited list and the Usada Protocol for Olympic and Paralympic Movement Testing.

Some of the banned substances that will be tested for at the Wada-accredited laboratory are growth hormone (HGH), erythropoietin (EPO) and the use of carbon isotope ratio (CIR).

Plans for the pair to clash five years ago were abandoned after Pacquiao refused to participate in blood testing at Mayweather's insistence.

The showdown is set to be the richest in boxing history, with the purse expected to be in the region of £167m.