Bradley Saunders: Hand operation could have saved career

Bradley Saunders says surgery on his hand may have saved his boxing career.

The 29-year-old from Sedgefield was forced to

He instead had an operation to repair ruptured tendons and ligaments in his right hand.

"I tried sparring this week and I just couldn't. I had an x-ray and the doctor said 'if you don't get this operated on you'll be lucky to box again after this next fight,'" Saunders told BBC Tees.

"I'm looking to have a long, successful career and I'm confident it'll just be this one fight that it sets me back by."

Since turning professional, super-lightweight Saunders has won all 12 of his fights, beating Stephane Benito in Hull earlier this month to maintain his perfect record.

"After every fight, I have six weeks off," Saunders explained.

"I've never actually been 100% as a pro. I've been having to get pain-killing injections in my hands before every fight so I'm excited to see how much better I'll be when I'm back."