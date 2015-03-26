BBC Sport - Bradley Saunders: Sedgefield boxer in pain 'all pro career'

Sedgefield boxer Bradley Saunders, who had hand surgery this week, tells BBC Tees he has been having pain-killing injections in his hands before all his 12 professional fights.

Super-lightweight Saunders was forced to pull out of his Commonwealth title shot against Dave Ryan because of the problem and credits the recent operation to repair tendons in his right hand with potentially saving his career.

Top Stories