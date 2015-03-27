Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Champion Brook excited by ring return

Kell Brook says he will prove his "elite level" fighting credentials when he defends his IBF world welterweight title against Jo Jo Dan on Saturday.

Brook, 28, weighed in at 10st 5lbs 9oz before his first defence of the title he won from Shawn Porter in August.

"It took a long time to get that belt and no way on earth Jo Jo Dan is taking it off me - not a prayer," said Brook.

The fight, at Sheffield's Motorpoint Arena, is Brook's first since being stabbed in September.

The injuries the Sheffield fighter sustained to his leg prompted a course of intensive rehab but he claims to be bettering the training levels he set before the attack.

"I've kept the fans waiting too long to fight again and I owe them a big performance," added Brook.

"I am going in there to excite, you'll see flash and power."

If successful, Brook hopes to meet the winner of Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao's fight on 2 May, a bout that could potentially unify all four belts at welterweight.

Mandatory challenger Dan, 33, is based in Canada and boasts a record of 34 wins from 36 fights but has only fought outside Romania and Canada five times.

He weighed in heavier than Brook at 10st 6lbs 4oz, and spoke of similar ambitions: "Who doesn't want to fight Mayweather or Pacquiao for millions of dollars?" he asked. Everybody."

"That's the reality, the money is amazing. But I am concentrating on Kell Brook. I will get booed, he will get cheered - I don't care about that, I'm so confident of winning that title."