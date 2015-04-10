Kell Brook stopped Romanian Jo Jo Dan inside four rounds in the first defence of his IBF welterweight title

IBF world welterweight champion Kell Brook says he feels "unbeatable" and will be too strong for Frankie Gavin as he confirmed their title fight on 30 May at London's O2 Arena.

Sheffield's Brook, 28, extended his record to 34-0 by stopping Jo Jo Dan in his first defence two weeks ago.

"I feel I'm unbeatable right now. Gavin isn't going to be able to cope with my speed and power," said Brook.

Brook had wanted to fight Amir Khan in May, but Khan turned down the fight.

While leaving open the possibility of fighting Brook "inside the next 12 months", Bolton's Khan has opted instead to fight former light-welterweight world champion Chris Algieri in the United States on the same night that Brook faces Gavin.

Brook, who has returned to the ring against Dan after being stabbed in the leg in September, said that in the absence of Khan, Gavin was a deserving opponent.

"I respect Frankie for stepping up, he has called for this fight for a long time and after the IBF gave him a final eliminator against (former WBO world champion) Tim Bradley it made sense for him to take the challenge."

The meeting with Brook is Gavin's first world-title shot after losing just once in 23 fights, and the 29-year-old has admitted that he will have to "perform out of my skin if I'm to win."

There are two more world title fights on the bill in London with Welshman Lee Selby taking on Evgeny Gradovich for the IBF featherweight title and Kevin Mitchell faces Jorge Linares for the WBC lightweight belt.