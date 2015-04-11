Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Josh Warrington also picked up the vacant WBC international crown

Josh Warrington beat Dennis Tubieron in an official eliminator for the WBC featherweight title in Leeds.

Warrington increased his unbeaten record to 21 fights with a unanimous points victory, the judges awarding him the bout 119-109, 119-110, 119-109.

A bout against champion Gary Russell Jr still looks a way off but a domestic fight with Lee Selby is a possibility.

"I've got plenty more to bring," Warrington, 24, told Sky Sports at the First Direct Arena.

Wales' Lee Selby, soon to fight for the IBF featherweight title, was ringside and Warrington suggested the pair could sell out Leeds United's Elland Road.

"I wish him all the best and I hope he gets the world title," added the dental technician.

Selby said: "I think I'm well ahead of him but he is improving with every fight. It won't be long before I will be fighting him in front of this fantastic crowd."

Warrington, already a European, Commonwealth and British featherweight champion, also landed the WBC 'international' featherweight title with Saturday's victory.

Earlier, Essex's Martin J Ward picked up the vacant WBC international super featherweight title with a fifth-round stoppage against Maxi Hughes.

Yorkshire's Hughes retired on his stool during the re-match in Leeds, following a draw between the pair in December.