Manny Pacquiao expected to make full recovery after surgery

Manny Pacquiao faces up to a year out of the ring

Manny Pacquiao has had surgery on the shoulder injury he blamed for his Las Vegas defeat by Floyd Mayweather.

The Filipino is being sued in Nevada after he was accused of lying about the torn rotator cuff suffered pre-fight.

His surgeon Dr Neal ElAttrache is "more than pleased with the results", but the 36-year-old faces up to a year out.

Pacquiao was denied a pain-killing injection two hours before the bout because the Nevada Athletics Commission (NAC) were not aware of the injury.

The NAC is considering disciplinary action against Pacquiao for not disclosing the shoulder problem on a form the day before the fight.

Undefeated Mayweather, 38, has reportedly told ESPN that he is open to a Pacquiao re-match in 12 months time, although the American has previously insisted he wanted one more fight, with Britain's Amir Khan among the leading contenders.