Josh Taylor: Commonwealth gold medallist targets success as pro

Scottish boxer Josh Taylor is turning professional

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Josh Taylor is targeting British and world success after deciding to turn professional.

The 24-year-old lightweight from East Lothian has also previously competed at the Olympics.

A hand injury has curtailed his progress in recent years and Taylor had surgery to mend the problem.

"I'm back punching harder than ever with no injuries at all so it's going well," he told BBC Scotland.

"I wasn't getting the best preparation for tournaments like the European and World Championships.

"I got two joints cut out and bone from my hip grafted in and staples put in as well.

Taylor was one of Scotland's gold medallists at Glasgow 2014

"I was out for about four months with that but I'm back now and everything's good.

"I've boxed basically with one hand for about 18 months. My joints in my hand were gone. Every time I was landing with a punch, my hand was swelling up.

"There were a few times I went to tournaments, I had to have my hand injected just before my fight, just to numb it up so I could fight. Then, after the fight, it would be up like a balloon again."

Taylor took lightweight silver at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi before going one better with gold in the light welterweight division in Glasgow four years later.

In between, he competed at London 2012 after becoming the first lightweight Scottish boxer to qualify for the Olympics since 1960.

"I've done everything as an amateur," he added. "I've been to two Europeans, two Worlds, been to Olympics, two Commonwealth Games. I've been to all the tournaments you can go to. I've won medals all over the world.

"I've had probably over 150 fights as an amateur. My next fight will be in a professional ring so it's exciting times ahead. I can't wait.

"I'm confident that I can get the ball rolling with my first win hopefully in the next two or three years, fight for a British title and bring world title fights back to Scotland.

"It would be a dream come true and that's what I hope to achieve in my career."

Taylor was speaking to Sport XV, which will be broadcast on BBC Two Scotland on Wednesday at 22:00 BST.