McComb beaten by Selimov in World Championships
-
- From the section Boxing
Belfast lightweight Sean McComb suffered a narrow defeat by Albert Selimov at the World Championships in Doha on Friday.
The European bronze medalist lost 2-1 to the Azerbaijan fighter in a close and tactical contest.
Fellow Irish boxer Joe Ward progressed to the quarter-finals thanks to a unanimous decision over Ukraine's Oleksandr Kyyzhnia.
Ward secured victory with a 29-28 points win on all three cards.
The Westmeath man joins Belfast pair Michael Conlan and Brendan Irvine in the quarter-finals along with Michael O'Reilly.