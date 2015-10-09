McComb beaten by Selimov in World Championships

From the section

Sean McComb was beaten in Doha on Friday

Belfast lightweight Sean McComb suffered a narrow defeat by Albert Selimov at the World Championships in Doha on Friday.

The European bronze medalist lost 2-1 to the Azerbaijan fighter in a close and tactical contest.

Fellow Irish boxer Joe Ward progressed to the quarter-finals thanks to a unanimous decision over Ukraine's Oleksandr Kyyzhnia.

Ward secured victory with a 29-28 points win on all three cards.

The Westmeath man joins Belfast pair Michael Conlan and Brendan Irvine in the quarter-finals along with Michael O'Reilly.