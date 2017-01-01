BBC Sport - AIBA World Boxing Championships: Michael Conlan wins bantamweight gold

Conlan survives knockdown to win gold

  • From the section Boxing

Michael Conlan becomes the first Irish male to win a senior World Amateur Championship title after beating Murodjon Akhmadaliev in the bantamweight final in Doha.

The Belfast boxer secured a unanimous points decision in Wednesday's final despite a third-round knockdown by Akhmadaliev of Uzbekistan.

Conlan, who adds the world crown to his European and Commonwealth titles, had already qualified for next year's Olympic Games in Rio.

