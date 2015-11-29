Tyson Fury: I will never fight 'pretender' David Haye

"Justice prevailed, the better man won," Haye said on his Twitter account in reference to the Klitschko v Fury fight

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he will never defend his titles against fellow Briton David Haye.

Fury shocked the boxing world by beating Wladimir Klitschko on Saturday to secure the WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

But Fury has not forgiven Haye for pulling out of two scheduled fights against him in 2013 and causing him "mental and physical torture".

"David Haye will never get a fight against Tyson Fury after what he did to me," said the Manchester boxer.

"I remember him saying that he'd never give me a payday. Well, the shoe is on the other foot now.

"If he gets a mandatory shot with any of the governing bodies, I'll vacate the title. Let him go and fight Fred Flintstone or Joe Bloggs and make no money.

"I don't care if he says I can make £10m by fighting him, it's not about money for me.

"I knew how much boxers got messed about at the highest level. But there were times [when Haye pulled out of the fights] that I didn't want to box any more.

"He is a pretender, a fraud and he is getting no opportunities from us."

Media playback is not supported on this device Haye feels "like a young fighter" as he prepares for Mark de Mori fight

Haye, who lost to Klitschko in 2011, recently announced a comeback. He has not fought since beating Dereck Chisora in 2012 and underwent major shoulder surgery in 2013.

The 35-year-old, a former two-weight world champion, will fight Australia's Mark de Mori in London on 16 January.

Haye told BBC Sport on Sunday: "Tyson Fury is the number one in the division now. Mark de Mori is ranked number 10, I need to work my way up to two, to number one contender, to get to Tyson Fury.

"If people want to come and support me on this journey to Tyson Fury then feel free, because it's going to be a fun ride."

A fight between Fury and Haye appeared to make perfect sense and could fill Wembley Stadium. And as is always the case in boxing, it could still happen, despite Fury's outburst.

Fury's first defence is likely to be a rematch against Klitschko. Immediately after their fight the Ukrainian said he would trigger a rematch clause, although there is a chance he will decide that at 39, his best days are behind him.

Aside from Haye, another prospective opponent for Fury is American Deontay Wilder, the WBC title-holder. Victory over Wilder would make Fury the first undisputed world heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

And while Olympic champion Anthony Joshua will not be ready to fight for a world title for a couple of years yet, a clash with Fury is already a mouth-watering prospect.