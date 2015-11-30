Media playback is not supported on this device David Haye says his style would 'murder' Tyson Fury's

David Haye says Tyson Fury is refusing to fight him because his style would "absolutely murder" that of the newly crowned world heavyweight champion.

Fury, who won three belts from Wladimir Klitschko on Saturday, has said he will never defend his titles against Haye.

They were scheduled to fight twice in 2013, but Haye pulled out of both.

"He has to realise I'm not after him, I'm after what he has - the belts," said Haye, who will fight Mark de Mori in January after a three-year absence.

"It says a lot about a new champion that he's saying he won't fight the man who would generate the most amount of interest and money, and would be the biggest possible fight on the planet for him."

Fury, 27, beat Klitschko on points in Dusseldorf to secure the WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

The following day, he called Haye a "pretender" and "a fraud", insisting "he is getting no opportunities from us".

"I remember him saying that he'd never give me a payday," he added. "Well, the shoe is on the other foot now.

"If he gets a mandatory shot with any of the governing bodies, I'll vacate the title. Let him go and fight Fred Flintstone or Joe Bloggs and make no money."

Haye, a former two-weight world champion, said he would focus on working his way up the rankings, adding: "I've done it before at cruiserweight."

"He knows that my style would absolutely murder his style," he said.

Tyson Fury (centre) poses with the three belts he won from Klitschko

Klitschko rematch at Wembley?

Fury's first defence is likely to be a rematch against Klitschko.

Immediately after Saturday's fight, the Ukrainian said he would trigger a rematch clause, though he could decide, at 39, his best days are behind him.

Peter Fury, uncle and trainer of the new champion, told BBC Radio 5 live: "Wladimir has got until the end of January to decide if he wants a rematch. We're looking possibly at Wembley, maybe around the end of May."

Another prospective opponent for Fury is American Deontay Wilder, the WBC champion. Victory in that fight would make Fury the first undisputed world heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

Media playback is not supported on this device Klitschko 'beaten' before fight - Fury

Klitschko is 'completely finished'

Haye, who has not fought since beating Dereck Chisora in 2012 and had major shoulder surgery in 2013, lost to Klitschko in 2011.

He feels Saturday's defeat represents the end for the Ukrainian, who came into the contest having won 64 of 67 professional fights and had not been beaten since 2004.

"Klitschko refused to throw any punches. It was Klitschko I'd never seen before. There's having a bad day, and there's having a bad day," added Haye.

"I believe he's completely finished now and Father Time has caught up with him."

Haye will fight Australia's De Mori in London on 16 January.