Carl Frampton has 'many flaws', says rival Scott Quigg

Carl Frampton is the IBF champion, while Quigg holds the WBA belt

Venue: Manchester Arena Date: Saturday 27 February Time: Ringwalk expected at 22:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Scott Quigg says he will capitalise on Carl Frampton's "many flaws" when they meet for the unified super-bantamweight world title in Manchester on Saturday.

Bury's Quigg will put his WBA belt on the line against Belfast's Frampton, the IBF champion, at Manchester Arena.

Both men are unbeaten, making it the most eagerly-anticipated domestic match-up for some time.

"I've got the better skills, I'm the better fighter and nobody lives like I do," Quigg, 27, told BBC Sport.

"People can say they are dedicated and focused - and they might be. But they don't come close to the way I live.

"I rate him very highly as a fighter. There are good things he does - he can punch, he can box, he didn't become world champion for nothing.

Head to head Carl Frampton Scott Quigg Belfast Home town Bury 28 Age 27 Orthodox Stance Orthodox 5ft 5in Height 5ft 8in 21 fights, 21 wins (14 KOs) Pro record 33 fights, 31 wins (23 KOs), two draws

"But he has many flaws. Some of them he showed in his last fight against Alejandro Gonzalez. And there are many more I can capitalise on."

Rivalry adds spice to fight - Frampton

Frampton, 29, was heavily favoured to beat Quigg before being knocked down twice by unheralded Mexican Gonzalez last July.

On the same day, Quigg demolished Kiko Martinez, who took Frampton the distance when they met the previous September.

"Me knocking out Kiko Martinez and him having a below-par performance against Gonzalez has built it even more," said Quigg, who has 31 wins and two draws from 33 pro fights.

"It's been talked about since I became British champion, building for four-and-a-half years.

"This is the biggest fight that either of us will ever be in and it is the perfect time for it to happen."

Frampton, who has 21 wins from as many fights, is a narrow favourite with the bookmakers.