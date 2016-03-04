Boxing Scotland chairman Richard Thomas dies, aged 45

Richard Thomas had suffered a stroke

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Charlie Flynn is among those to pay tribute to Boxing Scotland chairman Richard Thomas, who has died aged 45.

Thomas suffered a stroke on Monday and had emergency surgery but passed away on Friday.

Flynn said on Twitter: "Absolutely devastated. A great friend of mine and a true gentleman.

"Without your help I would not be where I am today. Prayers are with you and your family on this tragic day."

Thomas leaves two sons, Christopher, 18, and Rocco, six.

Boxing Scotland chief operating officer Fraser Walker said: "It is with great sadness that I have to report Richard suffered a massive stroke on Monday.

"It was typical of him as a man that he fought courageously against the odds, but unfortunately he lost his battle early on Friday afternoon.

"Everyone who knew him is utterly devastated by his sad and untimely passing.

"As well as working with him, he was a close personal friend and he will leave a huge void in many people's lives. I still can't believe he's gone."