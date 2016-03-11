Carl Frampton: Belfast boxer set to fight Santa Cruz

Frampton was awarded his victory over Quigg by two of the three ringside judges

Carl Frampton is set to move up a division to fight Mexican Leo Santa Cruz for the WBA world featherweight title this summer.

The Belfast man is the IBF and WBA world super-bantamweight champion.

Showtime announced on Friday that Frampton and Santa Cruz have "agreed to a championship match-up to be scheduled for late summer".

If the fight goes ahead, Frampton would have to relinquish his WBA super-bantamweight belt.

He has been ordered to defend his WBA title against Guillermo Rigondeaux by 27 July.

However, Frampton's manager Barry McGuigan has consistently ruled out the Cuban as a possible opponent while saying a showdown with WBA featherweight champion Santa Cruz was an "obvious fight".

Frampton, 29, outpointed Scott Quigg last month to add the WBA world title to his IBF belt.