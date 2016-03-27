Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Brook controlled the fight against Bizier from the start

Kell Brook believes he can take on anyone in the welterweight division after he successfully retained his IBF title on Saturday.

The Yorkshire fighter came back from a 10-month absence to beat Canada's Kevin Bizier with a second-round stoppage.

He has now set his sights on fellow world champions Danny Garcia and Jessie Vargas, as well as former two-weight world champion Tim Bradley.

"I'll fight any fighter out there. I want to unify the division," he said.

"There's no-one who can touch me at 147lb, I'll clean up. I just need those fights and I'll show everyone I can do that.

"I just want those big fights that bring the best out in me. In this sport I want to challenge myself to the best fights and see how many gears I can go up."

Brook, 29, who extended his record to 36-0 with 25 wins inside the distance, admits he may have to contemplate a move up to the light-middleweight division in the next couple of years, so is keen to make his remaining time at welterweight count.

"Maybe three or four fights," he added. "It depends what names get presented to me.

"It is hard making the weight but there's still unfinished business at 147lb before we move up and stay up. I want to get some good scalps."

Brook's promoter Eddie Hearn claimed it is proving ever more difficult to match his charge against marketable fighters.

"No-one fancies fighting Kell Brook," he said. "I'd love him to fight Danny Garcia - he'd smash Danny Garcia - but we'd have to do that in America. Fine."