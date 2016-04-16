Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Anthony Fowler became the ninth Briton to secure a place at Rio 2016 after winning his box-off at the European Olympic qualifying event in Turkey.

The middleweight, 25, from Liverpool won a unanimous points decision against German opponent Xhek Paskali.

Fellow Britons Galal Yafai, Nicola Adams, Qais Ashfaq, Muhammad Ali, Joe Cordina, Josh Buatsi, Lawrence Okolie and Joe Joyce have also qualified.

Yafai, Ali and Buatsi added gold medals to their Rio qualification.

Birmingham's Yafai, 23, beat Armenia's Artur Hovhannisyan in the light-flyweight final, Keighley's 19-year-old flyweight Ali saw off another Armenian, Narek Abgaryan, and 23-year-old Londoner Buatsi beat number one light heavyweight seed Peter Mullenberg from the Netherlands.

Ashfaq had to settle for silver in his bantamweight final against Azerbaijan's former world champion Javid Chalabiyev, the 23-year-old from Leeds losing by a unanimous points decision.

After the event in Samsun, male boxers have two more chances to qualify - at the World Series of Boxing event in Bulgaria in May and the final Olympic qualifying event in Azerbaijan in June.

The women have one more chance - at the World Championships in Kazakhstan in May.