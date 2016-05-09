Amir Khan: Kell Brook fight will never happen, says Bolton fighter

Khan lost for a fourth time when he was knocked out by Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez on Saturday

Amir Khan says a fight against British rival Kell Brook will never happen, despite his devastating knockout defeat by Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Following Khan's unsuccessful foray into the middleweight division, a match between him and IBF welterweight champion Brook seemed natural.

But Khan said Brook is not a big enough name and they simply do not get on.

"Eddie Hearn [Brook's promoter] keeps saying Brook is a big draw, but he's not," said Khan.

"I respect him, he's got a world title, but he's not a big name. He's gone down his route, I've gone down my route and I don't like him.

"I want to fight the biggest names, leave a great legacy and I've only got a few fights left.

"I was out-boxing Canelo for six rounds, so I can go straight into another big fight. So I don't think the Kell Brook fight will happen."

Bolton's Khan and Sheffield's Brook have been circling each other for years and when the latter won a world title in 2014, a match-up seemed inevitable.

However, despite not owning a world title himself since 2012 and losing for a fourth time on Saturday, Khan has always insisted Brook is not at his level.

Instead, Khan, 29, is likely to take a rematch with American Danny Garcia, the WBC welterweight champion who knocked him out four years ago.

Despite being knocked out in brutal fashion by Avarez in Las Vegas, Khan gave a good enough account of himself to make a match against Brook compelling.

Kell Brook is the current IBF welterweight champion after beating Kevin Bizier in March

But Brook, 30, will have to look elsewhere for his next payday, with a unification bout against WBO welterweight champion Jessie Vargas most likely.

Brook tweeted "I'm here, all-British showdown" after Saturday's fight, but said on Monday that it "wasn't safe" for him to fight Khan.

"He's had some bad knockouts. I punch just as hard as Canelo. It would just be a matter of time before the same thing happened," Brook said.

Meanwhile, Khan tipped Gennady Golovkin to beat Alvarez if that fight happens later this year.

Alvarez, who fought Khan at a catch-weight of 155lb, says he is willing to fight Golovkin at the natural middleweight limit of 160lb.

Kazakhstan's Golovkin, who has 32 knockouts from 35 fights, is the WBA and IBF middleweight champion, while Alvarez owns the WBC belt.

"On boxing skills alone, Canelo is very beatable," said Khan, who was knocked out by Alvarez in the sixth round in Las Vegas.

"Golovkin is a very good boxer and a big guy as well, so he'll be able to deal with Canelo's pressure and size.

"That fight should happen, Canelo needs to fight someone his own weight. But I think Golovkin would edge it."