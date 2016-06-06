Scott Quigg to have plates removed after reaction following his broken jaw

Scott Quigg (left) was undefeated before his loss to Carl Frampton

Former world super-bantamweight champion Scott Quigg's return to the ring has been delayed because he is to have plates removed from his jaw.

The 27-year-old suffered a broken jaw when he lost his WBA belt to IBF champion Carl Frampton via a split decision in Manchester in February.

Quigg suffered the injury in round four in his first defeat in 34 fights.

"I've had a bit of a bad reaction to the plates being in, that's why I've got to have them out," he said.

Promoter Eddie Hearn tweeted X-ray pictures of Scott Quigg's broken jaw after the fight

The Bury fighter told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Once they're out, hopefully my mouth settles down and then it's another month and a half and I'll be back in the gym and able to spar.

"I've got two lumps that started to grow on the inside of my gum and that's through a reaction to the plates being in."

Ali regret

The world of boxing, and sport in general, is mourning the death of Muhammad Ali, and Quigg is annoyed he failed to take an opportunity to meet the three-time world heavyweight champion.

"I was supposed to be fighting and I was in training camp and I could've gone to Ricky Hatton's gym to meet him," he added.

"I said I couldn't because I've got to go running so I need to go home to bed and get a couple of hours sleep.

"It's probably one of the biggest regrets that I have, to have the chance to meet an icon and a legend - I probably messed up on that one."