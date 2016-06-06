Wales' Liam Williams to face Gary Corcoran in Cardiff

Liam Williams is unbeaten in 15 professional fights

British and Commonwealth super-welterweight champion Liam Williams will defend his titles against Gary Corcoran next month.

The unbeaten 24-year-old will face the WBO Intercontinental Champion at the Cardiff Ice Arena on Saturday, 16 July.

Wembley's Corcoran, 25, is unbeaten in 15 professional bouts and beat Danny Butler to claim the vacant WBO Intercontinental title in March.

"To be honest with you, I don't like the man at all," Williams said.

"Gary thinks a lot of himself and I'm not sure why. He's a confident man but I'm not sure where he gets that confidence from.

He added: "On his day he can be dangerous but I'm going to batter him, he won't be able to handle my power."

Williams added the British title to his Commonwealth belt by beating Kris Carslaw in December.

He returned to the ring in April with victory inside three rounds over Gustavo Alberto Sanchez after a title defence against Nav Mansouri was twice postponed.