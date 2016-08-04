Tyson Fury: World heavyweight champion faces UK Anti-Doping charge

Tyson's uncle Peter posted this picture of Fury's injured ankle on Twitter on June 24 - the same day Ukad suspended the boxer

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has been charged with a doping offence by the UK's anti-doping body.

Ukad revealed it suspended Fury on 24 June - the day the Briton announced he was pulling out his his rematch with Wladimir Klitschko because of injury.

But Fury appealed and the suspension has now been lifted until a hearing in front of the National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP) at an as yet undetermined date.

The 27-year-old says he will sue Ukad over its claims he used a banned drug.

The Sunday Mirror reported on 26 June that traces of the banned substance nandrolone were found in a urine sample taken from Fury in February 2015.

He denied the claim and his legal team says the result of tests from March and May 2015 are contradictory.

Fury's cousin and fellow boxer Hughie has also been charged.

Fury beat Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko to win the WBA and WBO heavyweight titles in November.

Ukad does not normally reveal if athletes have been suspended until hearings have taken place and said it had made the news about Fury known after comments from the boxer and his team had led to the matter becoming public knowledge.

A spokeswoman said: "UK Anti-Doping can confirm that both boxers were charged on 24 June, 2016 with presence of a prohibited substance.

"The UK Anti-Doping Rules allow athletes to challenge the imposition of a provisional suspension and the independent National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP) today lifted the athletes' suspensions, pending full determination of the charges.

"These charges will be heard at a hearing before the NADP in due course."

Reaction from Peter Fury, the father of Hughie Fury and uncle of Tyson Fury, who is also the trainer of both fighters

Fury announced on 24 June that he was pulling out of a planned Klitschko rematch, scheduled for 9 July, saying he had injured his ankle in training.

On Tuesday, Fury's legal team said proceedings had been issued in the High Court.

"The two boxers strenuously deny taking any performance-enhancing drugs," said lawyer Lewis Power.

"However, during the last five weeks leaks about these charges have appeared in the press and both boxers have been the targets of continual abusive language on Twitter."