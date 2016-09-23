Wladimir Klitschko v Tyson Fury postponed: World heavyweight rematch on hold

The rematch - which was first postponed in June - was scheduled for 29 October

British world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has postponed his rematch with Wladimir Klitschko for a second time because he is "medically unfit".

Promoters did not disclose details but said "the condition is too severe to allow him to participate".

Fury, 28, beat Ukraine's Klitschko on points in the first bout between the pair in November last year.

The original rematch, scheduled for 9 July at Manchester Arena, was postponed in June after Fury injured his ankle.

The rearranged rematch - with the WBA and WBO belts on the line - had been scheduled for 29 October.

"Tyson will now immediately undergo the treatment he needs to make a full recovery," Hennessey Sports added.

"We and Tyson wish to express our sincerest apologies to all those concerned with the event and all the boxing fans who had been looking forward to the rematch. Tyson is understandably devastated by the development.

"We will be making a further statement in due course."

At a media conference before the initial scheduled rematch in April, Fury taunted Klitschko by telling him he was beaten by "a fat man" in their first encounter.

In August, Fury was charged with a doping offence by the UK's anti-doping body Ukad, with a hearing into the alleged violation to take place in November.

Fury beat Klitschko on points in November's original fight in Dusseldorf

Analysis

By Ben Dirs, BBC Sport:

"Few in the fight game will be surprised to hear that Fury-Klitschko II is off again.

"Last week, Fury failed to show up to a press conference in London, at which Klitschko said he suspected the rematch would never happen.

"Rumours have circulated that he has not been training and there is a real possibility that he will be stripped of his world titles, having not defended them since dethroning Klitschko last November."

