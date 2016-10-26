Wladimir Klitschko wants to fight Anthony Joshua in 'March or April'

Wladimir Klitschko won Olympic gold in 1996, 16 years before Joshua did the same

Wladimir Klitschko says he wants to fight British heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua in "March or April".

A planned December bout fell through because the fighters "ran out of time", said Klitschko's manager Bernd Boente.

"That'll be the biggest heavyweight fight for years," former world champion Klitschko, 40, told German newspaper Bild.

The WBA has yet to state whether its vacant title would be on the line.

Promotor Eddie Hearn initially blamed confusion over the titles on offer and a "minor injury" to Ukrainian Klitschko for the failure to arrange a December date.

Klitschko, who will turn 41 in March, lost his WBA WBO and IBF belts to Tyson Fury in November 2015.

Two attempts to stage a rematch collapsed because the Briton suffered an ankle injury and was then declared "medically unfit". Fury has since vacated his WBO and WBA titles.

Joshua won the IBF belt with victory over Charles Martin in April.

"I want to box in March or April against IBF world champion Anthony Joshua," said Klitschko.

"I've never thought about stopping, not once, after the defeat and losing my belts.

"As long as I can perform in the ring, am fit and motivated, I'll keep going. There will be a couple of big, spectacular fights with me in the ring."

Joshua, 27, has won all of his 17 fights since turning professional following his gold medal at the London 2012 Olympics.

He is expected to find an alternative opponent for his 10 December fight at Manchester Arena.

Former British champion David Price tweeted that he is "coming to knock you out", while American Eric Molina has also reportedly been contacted about a bout.