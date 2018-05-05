Boxing schedule and results 2018

From the section

Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury makes his long-awaited return in June

Schedule

June

9: Manchester Arena, Manchester - Tyson Fury v TBA (heavyweight); Terry Flanagan v Maurice Hooker (vacant WBO super-lightweight)

Staples Centre, Los Angeles - Abner Mares v Santa Cruz (WBA super world featherweight)

MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas - Terence Crawford v Jeff Horn (WBO welterweight)

15: Kuala Lumpur - Manny Pacquiao v Lucas Matthysse (WBA world welterweight)

23: O2 Arena, London - Billy Joe Saunders v Martin Murray (WBO middleweight)

Results

May

19: Elland Road, Leeds - Josh Warrington bt Lee Selby by a split-decision (IBF featherweight), Nicola Adams bt Soledad Del Valle Frias by a first-round stoppage

Air Canada Centre, Toronto - Adonis Stevenson v Badou Jack scored a majority draw (WBC light heavyweight)

12: Vasyl Lomachenko bt Jorge Linares claiming a world title in a third weight division.

Hughie Fury bt Sam Sexton in the fifth round (British heavyweight)

5: O2 Arena, London: Main event - Tony Bellew bt David Haye by fifth-round stoppage (heavyweight);

Undercard - Emmanuel Rodriquez bt Paul Butler by unanimous points decision (IBF bantamweight); Joe Joyce bt Lenroy Thomas by second-round knockout (heavyweight); John Ryder bt Jamie Cox by second-round knockout (European super-featherweight); James Tennyson bt Martin Ward by fifth-round stoppage (European and Commonwealth featherweight)

Stubhub Centre, California - Gennady Golovkin bt Vanes Martirosyan by second-round TKO (WBA/WBC middleweight)

April

21: Echo Arena, Liverpool - Amir Khan bt Phil Lo Greco by first-round knockout

SSE Arena, Belfast - Carl Frampton bt Nonito Donaire by points decision (WBO interim featherweight)

7: Las Vegas, USA - James DeGale bt Caleb Truax by unanimous points decision (IBF super-middleweight); Jarrett Hurd bt Erislandy Lara by split points decision (IBF light-middleweight title)

March

31: Principality Stadium, Cardiff - Anthony Joshua bt Joseph Parker by unanimous points decision (WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight); Alexander Povetkin bt David Price by fifth-round knockout (heavyweight); Anthony Crolla bt Edson Ramirez by unanimous points decision (lightweight); Ryan Burnett bt Yonfrez Parejo by unanimous points decision (bantamweight).

11: Carson, California, USA - Oscar Valdez bt Scott Quigg by unanimous points decision (WBO featherweight)

3: Sheffield Arena - Kell Brook bt Siarhei Rabchanka by second-round knockout (super-welterweight); Gavin McDonnell bt Gamal Yafai by unanimous points decision (super-bantamweight)

SSE Hydro, Glasgow - Josh Taylor bt Winston Campos by third-round stoppage (super-lightweight)

Barclays Center, Brooklyn - Deontay Wilder bt Luis Ortizby tenth-round knockout (WBC heavyweight)

February

24: Arena Nürnberger Versicherung, Nuremberg - Callum Smith bt Nieky Holzken by unanimous points decision (WBSS semi-final super-middle)

York Hall, London - Anthony Yarde bt Tony Averlant by seventh round knockout (WBO European light heavyweight and inter-continental); Daniel Dubois bt DL Jones by third round TKO (Southern Area)

17: Manchester Arena - George Groves bt Chris Eubank Jr by unanimous points decision (World Boxing Super Series semi-final and WBA super-middleweight); Ryan Walsh drew with Isaac Lowe (British featherweight)

3: O2 Arena, London - Lawrence Okolie bt Isaac Chamberlain by unanimous points decision; Joshua Buatsi bt Jordan Joseph by second-round stoppage

Bolshoy Ice Dome, Sochi - Murat Gassiev bt Yunier Dorticos by 12th-round TKO (WBSS semi-final cruiserweight)

January

27: Inglewood, California, USA - Lucas Matthysse bt Tewa Kiram by eighth-round knockout (WBA welterweight); Jorge Linares bt Mercito Gesta by points decision (WBA lightweight); Latvia, Oleksandr Usyk bt Mairis Briedis by majority decision (World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight semi-final)

20: Brooklyn, New York, USA - Errol Spence Jr beat Lamont Peterson by eighth-round TKO (IBF welterweight)

12: Verona, New York, USA - Clarissa Shields beat Tori Nelson by unanimous decision (IBF welterweight) (WBC super-middleweight)