Gavin McDonnell to face Rey Vargas for WBC world title on 25 February

Gavin McDonnell is bidding to become a world champion like his twin brother Jamie

British super-bantamweight Gavin McDonnell will fight Rey Vargas for the vacant WBC world title on 25 February at Hull's Ice Arena.

McDonnell, 30, who is unbeaten in 18 fights with 16 wins and two draws, aims to emulate his twin brother Jamie, who is the WBA bantamweight champion.

"I've seen my brother become a world champion and I'm ready to become world champion," McDonnell said.

Hull pair Luke Campbell and Tommy Coyle will feature on the undercard.

London 2012 gold medallist Campbell defends his WBC silver lightweight title against Jairo Lopez, while light-welterweight Coyle fights Kofi Yates.

McDonnell is a former British and European champion but faces tough opposition in Vargas, who is unbeaten in 28 fights with 22 knockouts.

"Vargas' record says that he's a big puncher but we won't know how good he is until we get in there," the Doncaster fighter said.

"He will have to knock me out cold to win it because I really want to make a name for myself in this fight."