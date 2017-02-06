Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko: Lennox Lewis expects British success at Wembley

Anthony Joshua will defend his unbeaten record against Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley

Anthony Joshua will beat Wladimir Klitschko in their heavyweight title bout at Wembley on 29 April, says former world champion Lennox Lewis.

Joshua, 27, will defend his IBF title for the third time, with the WBA belt vacated by Tyson Fury also on the line.

Klitschko, 40, lost for the first time in 11 years against Fury in 2015 - losing the IBF, WBO and WBA titles.

"I think it's perfect timing," Lewis told BBC Sport. "After a loss, there's a notch on Klitschko's armour."

Lewis, who retired in 2004 with 41 wins from 44 fights, believes unbeaten Joshua is "focused" and remains keen to prove himself after winning his title from American Charles Martin inside two rounds in April 2016.

"He got a belt given to him," Lewis added. "He didn't really earn it. So this is his time to earn that belt from the champion who had it."

'Klitschko would still be champion with Steward'

Steward (second left) cemented a legendary reputation as a trainer, including with Lennox Lewis

Klitschko, who has only lost four times in 68 bouts, has been trained by Johnathon Banks since the death of his legendary trainer Emanuel Steward in 2012.

Steward trained 43 world champions in all, including Lewis for a decade from 1994.

"If Manny was still here, Klitschko would still be the champion, and he would be a better fighter," said Lewis, 51.

"I would have made him the favourite to beat Joshua if Manny Steward was here.

"It really depends if Klitschko's listening to Banks. In his last fight when he lost, he wasn't listening, but Banks was telling him the right things."

Authorities have given permission for 90,000 people to attend the Wembley bout, which will match the British record set by Len Harvey and Jock McAvoy at White City Stadium in 1939.