Alexander Povetkin: Russian heavyweight banned over failed drug test

Alexander Povetkin and Wladimir Klitschko
Povetkin's only defeat in 31 career bouts was to Wladimir Klitschko in 2013

Russian heavyweight Alexander Povetkin has been banned indefinitely after failing a second drug test in a year.

His interim world title bout against Bermane Stiverne in December was cancelled after he tested positive for the banned muscle-builder ostarine.

That came after he tested positive for meldonium before a WBC world title fight against Deontay Wilder last May.

The ban is only for bouts sanctioned by the World Boxing Council, which has also fined him $250,000 (£205,000).

Povetkin, 37, avoided a sanction after the Wilder fight was cancelled as he said he had stopped taking meldonium in 2015, before it became a banned substance.

