Tony Bellew: Liverpool boxer targets heavyweight title

Bellew broke his hand during his win against David Haye

Tony Bellew has "agreed to fight on" and targeted becoming a champion in the heavyweight division.

Bellew, 34, moved up from cruiserweight to beat fellow Briton David Haye in a heavyweight contest in March and considered retiring after the bout.

However, he says he has "more left in the tank" and talks have taken place about fighting WBC champion Deontay Wilder or WBO holder Joseph Parker.

"I love the sound of heavyweight champion of the world," said Bellew.

"It's a big goal, it's a big ask."

Liverpudlian Bellew made the decision to continue following talks with promoter Eddie Hearn and a fight with former WBA, IBF and WBO champion Tyson Fury or a rematch with Haye are possible.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Bellew added: "Eddie has had talks regarding Deontay Wilder. We have spoken with Joseph Parker's people and Tyson Fury's representatives have been in touch with my people.

"It seems like I am the most hunted man on the planet at the moment."

Bellew, who has 29 wins and a draw from 32 fights, broke his hand in the fight against Haye.

"I haven't punched with the right hand yet. I can clench a fist, shake hands and I am ready to get back to work," he said.