Paul Butler beats Stuart Hall in WBA world bantamweight eliminator

Paul Butler (left) has been defeated just once in 26 fights since making his debut in December 2010

Paul Butler beat Stuart Hall by unanimous decision in a WBA bantamweight world title eliminator in Liverpool to set up a potential bout with champion Jamie McDonnell.

Two judges scored it 118-110, and the other 117-110, in favour of Butler.

Also on the card, Ohara Davies knocked out unbeaten Tom Farrell in the sixth round of their super-lightweight bout.

Natasha Jonas, Britain's first female Olympic boxer, stopped Poland's Bojana Libiszewska in the fourth round.

An all-British world title fight next?

After some close early rounds, Butler moved around the ring and utilised his jab and body shots as Hall stalked him around the ring.

Although Hall managed to connect at times, Butler landed the classier and more eye-catching shots to earn his 25th professional win, with the one defeat.

Butler, who also defeated Hall to become the IBF world bantamweight champion in June 2014, is now the mandatory challenger for Doncaster fighter McDonnell's world title.

McDonnell must first come through his rematch with Venezuelan Liborio Solis in Monaco on November 4.

Ohara Davies (right) has won 16 of his 17 professional fights, having made his debut in April 2014

On the undercard at the Liverpool Echo Arena, Davies made a winning return to action in his first fight since losing his unbeaten record to Scotland's Josh Taylor in July.

Londoner Davies was the aggressor from the opening bell, knocking his opponent down twice in the first round.

In a one-sided contest, Farrell hit the canvas twice again in the sixth round before the fight was called off.

Heavyweight Dereck Chisora stopped Croatia's Robert Filipovic in the fifth round.

Former world-title challenger Chisora will next fight unbeaten German Agit Kabayel for the European title on November's Monaco card.

Olympians shine

Natasha Jonas, who lost to Ireland's Katie Taylor in London 2012, has now won both fights since turning pro

London 2012 Olympian Jonas, in front of her home crowd, unleashed a flurry of shots against Libiszewska before the referee stopped the bout in the final round of the lightweight contest.

Super-welterweight Anthony Fowler, who competed in Rio 2016, twice floored Ireland's Jay Byrne with powerful body shots before the fight was halted in the fourth round.

Jonas is now unbeaten in two professional fights while Fowler has a perfect record from three bouts.

Tom Stalker, who captained Great Britain at the London Olympics, suffered a third career loss from 18 fights after losing by unanimous decision to fellow Liverpool fighter Sean Dodd in their Commonwealth lightweight bout.

Also on the card, British champion Rocky Fielding added the Commonwealth super-middleweight title to his British belt with a first round win over David Brophy.