Anthony Joshua v Carlos Takam: All the results from Cardiff

All fights 12x3min rounds unless specified

Main event

  • Anthony Joshua beat Carlos Takam by 10th-round stoppage to retain IBF and WBA heavyweight titles

Undercard

  • Lawrence Okolie beat Adam Williams by third-round knockout (6x3min rounds cruiserweight)
  • Joshua Buatsi beat Saidou Sall by points decision (6x3min rounds light-heavyweight)
  • Frank Buglioni beat Craig Richards by unanimous points decision to retain British light-heavyweight title
  • Kal Yafai beats Sho Ishida by unanimous points decision to retain WBA world super-flyweight title
  • Katie Taylor beat Anahi Sanchez by unanimous points decision to win WBA lightweight title
  • Dillian Whyte beat Robert Helenius by unanimous points decision to win WBC silver heavyweight title
  • Joe Cordina beat Lesther Cantillano by points decision (4x3min super-featherweight)

