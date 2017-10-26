Anthony Joshua v Carlos Takam: Joe Calzaghe backs champion to win in four rounds

Media playback is not supported on this device Could you match Anthony Joshua's workout routine?

Anthony Joshua v Carlos Takam Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 28 October Time: 22:00 BST approx Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app from 20:00 BST

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will beat Carlos Takam inside four rounds in Cardiff on Saturday, according to boxing great Joe Calzaghe.

Briton Joshua's WBA and IBF titles are on the line against the 36-year-old Cameroonian-Frenchman, a late replacement for Kubrat Pulev.

Welshman Calzaghe says Takam "will give everything" as the underdog.

But he added: "I don't see this Takam lasting more than three or four rounds tops."

Takam was named as Joshua's opponent on 16 October after Bulgarian Pulev withdrew because of a shoulder injury.

"He (Joshua) has to make sure he's not complacent," said Calzaghe, who beat Denmark's Mikkel Kessler in a thrilling fight at the Principality Stadium in 2007 to end a decade of world dominance at super middleweight.

"You know the ones that are tough and the ones you should be able to beat quite convincingly, but it's their night as well.

"They are going to give everything and might do something that they've never done before.

"And if you lower yourself a little bit, you're going to get caught."

Joshua, 28, beat Wladimir Klitschko in April to add the WBA title to the IBF belt he won in 2016.

"Judging by his personality, he seems a calm individual. He keeps it real," said 45-year-old Calzaghe.

"In every part of the fight, I see all the strengths coming with Joshua."