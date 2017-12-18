Boxing results 2017

From the section

James DeGale lost his IBF super-middleweight title to Caleb Truax by majority decision in December

Results

December

16: Montreal, Canada - Billy Joe Saunders bt David Lemieux by unanimous decision (WBO middleweight)

13: York Hall, London - Katie Taylor bt Jessica McCaskill by unanimous points victory (WBA lightweight)

9: Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - Vasyl Lomachenko bt Guillermo Rigondeaux by sixth-round retirement (WBO super-featherweight)

9: Mandalay Bay Hotel, Las Vegas, USA - Kenichi Ogawa by Tevin Farmer on points (IBF super-featherweight), Francisco Vargas bt Stephen Smith by technical decision (super-featherweight)

9: Copper Box Arena, London - Caleb Truax bt James DeGale by majority decision (IBF super-middleweight), Lee Selby bt Eduardo Ramirez by unanimous decision (IBF featherweight), Daniel Dubois bt Dorian Darch by second round knockout (heavyweight)

2: Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - Sadam Ali bt Miguel Cotto on points (WBO light-middleweight), Rey Vargas bt Oscar Negrete on points (WBC super-bantamweight)

November

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder called out Anthony Joshua after his destructive first round knockout of Bermane Stiverne.

25: Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - Sergey Kovalev bt Vyacheslav Shabranskyy by second-round stoppage (WBO light-heavyweight)

18: SSE Arena, Belfast - Carl Frampton bt Horacio Garcia on points (featherweight), Jerwin Ancajas bt Jamie Conlan by stoppage (IBF super flyweight), Zolani Tete bt Siboniso Gonya by knockout (WBO bantamweight)

11: Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle - Liam Smith bt Liam Williams by majority decision (light-middleweight), Save Mart Arena, California, USA - Artur Beterbiev bt Enrico Koelling by twelfth-round stoppage (IBF light-heavyweight), Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh - Josh Taylor bt Miguel Vazquez by ninth-round stoppage (super-lightweight)

4: Barclays Center, New York, USA - Deontay Wilder bt Bermane Stiverne by first round knockout (WBC heavyweight), Sergey Lipinets bt Akihiro Kondo by unanimous decision (IBF light-welterweight)

Salle Medecin, Monte Carlo - Dmitry Bivol bt Trent Broadhurst by first-round knockout (WBA light-heavyweight), Jamie McDonnell v Liborio Solis (WBA bantamweight) - no contest/technical draw, Agit Kabayel bt Dereck Chisora by majority points (European heavyweight), Scott Quigg bt Oleg Yefimovich by sixth-round stoppage (WBA featherweight eliminator)

October

Anthony Joshua stopped Carlos Takam in round 10 to successfully defend his IBF and WBA heavyweight world titles

28: Principality Stadium, Cardiff - Anthony Joshua bt Carlos Takam by 10th-round stoppage (IBF and WBA heavyweight)

Undercard: Kal Yafai bt Sho Ishida by unanimous decision (WBA world super-flyweight), Dillian Whyte bt Robert Helenius by unanimous decision (WBC silver heavyweight), Katie Taylor bt Anahi Esther (WBA lightweight), Frank Buglioni bt Craig Richards by unanimous decision (British light-heavyweight)

27: Kongresshalle, Schwerin, Germany - Juergen Braehmer bt Rob Brant by unanimous decision (super-middleweight) - World Boxing Super Series quarter-final

21: SSE Arena, Belfast - Ryan Burnett bt Zhanat Zhakiyanov by unanimous decision (IBF and WBA super world bantamweight)

First Direct Arena, Leeds - Jack Catterall bt Tyrone Nurse by unanimous decision (British light-welterweight), Josh Warrington bt Denis Ceylan by 10th-round stppage (featherweight)

Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - Murrat Gassiev bt Krzysztof Wlodarczyk by third-round stoppage (IBF cruiserweight) - part of the World Boxing Super Series

Turning Stone Casino, New York, USA - Alberto Machado bt Jezreel Corrales by eighth-round stoppage (WBA super-featherweight)

14: SSE Arena, Wembley - George Groves bt Jamie Cox by fourth-round knockout (WBA super-middleweight) - World Boxing Super Series quarter-final

StubHub Center, California, USA - Leo Santa Cruz bt Chris Avalos by eighth-round stoppage (WBA Featherweight), Abner Mares bt Andres Gutierrez by unanimous decision (featherweight)

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, USA - Jarrett Hurd bt Austin Trout by 10th-round stoppage (IBF light-middleweight), Jermell Charlo bt Erickson Lubin by first-round knockout (WBC light-middleweight), Erislandy Lara by Terrell Gausha by unanimous decision (WBA light-middleweight)

13: York Hall, London - Natasha Jonas bt Marianna Gulyas by third-round stoppage

7: Manchester Arena - Anthony Crolla bt Ricky Burns by unanimous decision (WBA lightweight), Mohamed Mimoune bt Sam Eggington by unanimous decision (European welterweight)

Stuttgart, Germany - Chris Eubank Jr bt Avni Yildirim by third-round knockout (IBO super-middleweight) - part of the World Boxing Super Series

York Hall, London - Andrew Selby bt Maximinio Flores by unanimous decision (WBC flyweight eliminator)

6: Meadowbank, Scotland - Sam Sexton bt Gary Cornish by unanimous decision (vacant British heavyweight)

September

Gennady Golovkin's world middleweight title fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez ended in a controversial draw

30: Liverpool Echo Arena - Paul Butler bt Stuart Hall by unanimous decision (bantamweight), Sean Dodd bt Tom Stalker by unanimous decision (Commonwealth lightweight title), Anthony Fowler bt Jay Byrne by fourth-round stoppage (light-middleweight), Rocky Fielding bt David Brophy by first-round knockout (British & Commonwealth super-middleweight titles)

Riga Arena, Latvia - Mairis Breidis bt Mike Perez by unanimous decision (WBC cruiserweight title) - part of World Boxing Super Series

23: Manchester Arena - Joseph Parker bt Hughie Fury by majority decision (WBO heavyweight)

Los Angeles, USA - Jorge Linares bt Luke Campbell by split decision (WBA, WBC Diamond and Ring Magazine lightweight)

Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas, USA - Yunier Dorticos bt Dimitry Kudryashov by second round knockout (WBA cruiserweight) - Part of World Boxing Super Series

16: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, USA - Saul Alvarez v Gennady Golovkin ends in a split draw (WBA/WBC/IBF middleweight)

Copper Box Arena, London - Billy Joe Saunders bt Willie Monroe Jr by unanimous decision (WBO middleweight)

Echo Arena, Liverpool - Callum Smith beat Erik Skoglund by unanimous decision (World Boxing Super Series super-middleweight quarter-finals)

9: Max Schmeling Arena, Berlin, Germany - Oleksandr Usyk bt Marco Huck by 10th-round stoppage (WBO cruiserweight) - part of World Boxing Super Series

Stubhub Center, Carson, California, USA - Wisaksil Wangek bt Roman Gonzalez by fourth-round knockout (WBC super-flyweight title), Naoya Inoue bt Antonio Nieves by sixth round stoppage (WBO super-flyweight title)

8: Venue Las Vegas, USA - David Benavidez bt Ronald Gavril by split decision (WBC super-middleweight)

August

Floyd Mayweather took his perfect career record to 50-0 with victory over Conor McGregor

26: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas - Floyd Mayweather bt Conor McGregor by 10th-round stoppage (light-middleweight), Gervonta Davis bt Francisco Fonseca by eighth-round stoppage (super-featherweight), Badou Jack bt Nathan Cleverly by fifth-round stoppage (WBA light-heavyweight), Andrew Tabiti bt Steve Cunningham by unanimous decision (cruiserweight), Yordenis Ugas bt Thomas Dulorme by unanimous decision (welterweight), Juan Heraldez bt Jose Borrego by unanimous decision (welterweight), Antonio Hernandez bt Kevin Newman by unanimous decision (super-middleweight), Savannah Marshall bt Sydney LeBlanc by unanimous decision (super-middleweight)

Stubhub Centre, California, USA - Miguel Cotto bt Yoshihiro Kamegai by unanimous decision (WBO light-middleweight)

19: Pinnacle Arena, Lincoln, USA - Terence Crawford bt Julius Indongo by third-round knockout (WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF light-welterweight)

15: Shimadzu Arena, Kyoto, Japan - Luis Nery bt Shinsuke Yamanaka by fourth-round knockout (WBC bantamweight title)

July

Andre Ward remained undefeated as he stopped Sergey Kovalev in the eighth round of their highly-anticipated rematch

15: Wembley Arena, London - Chris Eubank Jr bt Arthur Abraham by unanimous decision (IBO super-middleweight), Martin Joseph Ward bt Anthony Cacace by unanimous decision (British/Commonwealth super-featherweight), Lee Selby bt Jonathan Victor Barros by unanimous decision (IBF world featherweight title)

The Forum, Inglewood, California, USA - Miguel Berchelt bt Tagashi Miura (WBC super-featherweight), Jezreel Corrales bts Robinson Castellanos (WBA super-featherweight)

9: Ekaterinburg, Russia - Denis Lebedev bt Mark Flanagan by unanimous decision (WBA cruiserweight)

8: Copper Box Arena, London - Bradley Skeete bt Dale Evans by unanimous decision (British welterweight) Anthony Yarde bt Richard Baranyi by first round knockout (WBO European light-heavyweight), Daniel Dubois bt Mauricio Barragan by second round knockout

Braehead Arena, Glasgow, Scotland - Josh Taylor bt Ohara Davies by seventh round stoppage

2: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia - Jeff Horn bt Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision (WBO welterweight), Jerwin Ancajas bt Teiru Kinoshita by seventh-round stoppage (IBF super-flyweight)

1: O2 Arena, London - Frank Buglioni bt Ricky Summers by split decision (British light-heavyweight), Joshua Buatsi bt Carlos Mena by second-round stoppage, Lawrence Okolie bt Russell Henshaw by first-round stoppage (cruiserweight)

June

Birmingham's Kal Yafai retained his WBA super-flyweight title with a unanimous points win over Japan's Suguru Maranaka

30: Huntingdon Centre, Ohio, USA - Robert Easter Jr bt Denis Shafikov by unanimous decision (IBF lightweight)

17: Mandalay Bay Casino, Las Vegas, USA - Andre Ward bt Sergey Kovalev by eighth-round stoppage (WBA/IBF/WBO light-heavyweight), Guillermo Rigondeaux bt Moises Flores by first-round knockout (WBA super-bantamweight)

Rittal Arena, Wetzlar, Germany - Tyron Zeuge bt Paul Smith by unanimous decision (WBA super-middleweight)

10: Odyssey Arena, Belfast - Ryan Burnett bt Lee Haskins by split decision (IBF bantamweight)

May

Kell Brook was stopped by Errol Spence Jr as he lost the IBF world welterweight title at Bramall Lane

27: Bramall Lane, Sheffield - Errol Spence Jr bt Kell Brook by eleventh-round stoppage (IBF welterweight), George Groves bt Fedor Chudinov by sixth-round stoppage (WBA super-middleweight), Lenroy Thomas bt David Allen by split decision (Commonwealth heavyweight), Anthony Fowler bt Arturs Geikins by first-round stoppage (4x3 mins middleweight)

Amador Convention Center, Panama - Julio Ceja bt Anselmo Moreno by third-round stoppage (WBC super-bantamweight eliminator), Leroy Estrada bt Saul Juarez by unanimous decision (WBC strawweight eliminator)

26: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, Wales - Andrew Selby bt Cristofer Gonzalez by unanimous decision (flyweight)

20: Copperbox Arena, London - Gervonta Davis bt Liam Walsh by third-round stoppage (defends his IBF super-featherweight title)

MGM National Harbor, Maryland, USA - Gary Russell Jr. bt Oscar Escandon by seventh-round stoppage (WBC featherweight)

Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - Terence Crawford bt Felix Diaz by tenth-round stoppage (WBC/WBO light-welterweight)

The Ariake Colosseum, Tokyo, Japan - Daigo Higa bt Juan Hernandez by sixth-round stoppage (WBC flyweight champion), Ken Shiro bt Ganigan Lopez by majority decision (WBC light flyweight)

Laredo Energy Arena, Texas , USA - David Benavidez bt Rogelio Medina by sixth-round knockout (WBC super-middleweight eliminator)

13: Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham - Kal Yafai bt Suguru Maranaka by unanimous decision (defends his WBA super-flyweight title)

Undercard: Frankie Gavin bt Renald Garrido on points (8x3 mins super-welterweight contest); Gamal Yafai bt Sean Davis by a sixth-round stoppage (12x3 mins bantamweight contest); Sam Eggington bt Cerferino Rodriguez by 10th-round stoppage (European welterweight title).

First Direct Arena, Leeds - Nicola Adams bt Maryan Salazar by third round stoppage (4x3 mins flyweight contest); Josh Warrington bt Kiko Martinez by majority decision; Thomas Patrick Ward bt Jazza Dickens by ninth-round stoppage (British super-bantamweight title).

6: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, USA - Saul Alvarez bt Julio Cesar Chavez Jr by unanimous points decision (super-middleweight)

April

Anthony Joshua beat Wladimir Klitschko in a thrilling heavyweight contest

29: Wembley Stadium, London - Anthony Joshua bt Ukraine's Wladimir Klitschko by 11th-round stoppage (IBF & WBA heavyweight titles)

Undercard: Scott Quigg bt Viorel Simion by unanimous points decision (IBF featherweight title eliminator); Luke Campbell bt Darleys Perez by ninth-round stoppage (WBA lightweight title eliminator).

Katie Taylor bt Nina Meinke by seventh-round stoppage (WBA lightweight title eliminator); Joe Cordina bt Sergej Vib by first-round stoppage (super-featherweight contest).

23: Edion Arena, Osaka, Japan - Kazuto Ioka bt Noknoi Sitthiprasert by unanimous decision (WBA flyweight), Marlon Tapales bt Shohei Omori by tenth-round stoppage (WBO bantamweight)

22: Echo Arena, Liverpool - Martin Murray bt Gabriel Rosado by majority decision (middleweight), Rocky Fielding bt John Ryder by split decision (British super-middleweight), Joe Cordina bt Jose Aguilar by fourth-round stoppage (professional debut)

Barclays Centre, New York, USA - Jermell Charlo bt Charles Hatley by sixth round KO (WBC light-middleweight)

StubHub Centre, California, USA - Oscar Valdez bt Miguel Marriaga by unanimous decision (WBO featherweight), Gilberto Ramirez bt Max Bursak by unanimous decision (WBO super-middleweight), Jesse Magdaleno bt Adeilson Dos Santos by second-round stoppage (WBO super-bantamweight)

15: Hydro Arena, Glasgow, Scotland - Julius Indongo bt Ricky Burns by unanimous decision (WBA and IBF light-welterweight)

9: Edion Arena, Osaka, Japan - Shun Kubo bt Nehomar Cermeno by tenth-round stoppage (WBA super-bantamweight)

8: Manchester Arena, Manchester - Terry Flanagan bt Petr Petrov by unanimous decision (WBO lightweight) Liam Smith bt Liam Williams by 10th-round stoppage (interim light-middleweight), Nicola Adams bt Virginia Noemi Carcamo on points (Adams' professional debut)

National Harbor MGM, Maryland, USA - Vasyl Lomachenko bt Jason Sosa by ninth-round stoppage (WBO super-featherweight), Oleksandr Usyk bt Michael Hunter by unanimous decision (WBO cruiserweight)

1: Westfalenhalle, Dortmund, Germany - Mairis Breidis bt Marco Huck by unanimous decision (WBC cruiserweight)

March

Tony Bellew beat David Haye, who ruptured his Achilles tendon, by TKO in the 11th round of a thrilling contest

25: Manchester Arena, Manchester, England - Jorge Linares bt Anthony Crolla by unanimous decision (WBA lightweight), Katie Taylor bt Milena Koleva by unanimous decision (super-featherweight), Martin Ward bt Maxi Hughes by majority decision (British super-featherweight), Jason Welborn bt Marcus Morrison by majority decision (middleweight)

MBS Arena, Brandenburg, Germany - Tyron Zeuge bt Isaac Ekpo by unanimous decision (WBA super-middleweight)

18: Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - Gennady Golovkin bt Daniel Jacobs by unanimous decision (WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight), Wisaksil Wangek bt Roman Gonzalez by majority decision (WBC super-flyweight)

11: Freidrich Ebert-Halle, Rhineland-Pfalz, Germany - Demetrius Andrade bts Jack Culcay by split decision (WBA world light-middleweight)

10: Waterfornt Hall, Belfast, Northern Ireland - Jamie Conlan bt Yader Cardoza on points (super-flyweight)

4: O2 Arena, London - Tony Bellew bt David Haye by 11th-round stoppage (heavyweight), Sam Eggington bt Paulie Malignaggi by eighth-round stoppage (WBC international welterweight), Lee Selby bt Andoni Gago by ninth-round stoppage (IBF featherweight), Ohara Davies bt Derry Mathews by third-round stoppage (lightweight), Katie Taylor bt Monica Gentili by fifth-round stoppage (super-featherweight).

Barclays Centre, New York, USA - Keith Thurman bt Danny Garcia by split decision (WBC and WBA welterweight)

February

Chris Eubank Jr captured the IBO super-middleweight title with a 10th round stoppage of Renold Quinlan

27: Ryougoku Kokugikan, Tokyo, Japan - Shinsuke Yamanaka bt Carlos Carlson by seventh-round TKO (WBC bantamweight)

25: Ice Arena, Hull, England - Rey Vargas bt Gavin McDonnell by majority decision (WBC super-bantamweight), Luke Campbell bt Jairo Lopez by second-round stoppage (lightweight), Tommy Coyle bt Kofi Yates (light-welterweight) by third-round TKO

Alabama, USA - Deontay Wilder bt Gerald Washington by fifth-round TKO (WBC heavyweight)

18: Cintas Centre, Ohio, USA - Lamont Peterson bt David Avesnyan by unanimous decision (WBA welterweight), Adrien Broner bt Adrian Granados by split decision (light-welterweight)

17: Chase Centre, Delaware, USA - Roy Jones bt Bobby Gunn by TKO (cruiserweight)

10: Huntingdon Centre, Ohio, USA - Zhanat Zhakiyanov bt Rau'shee Warren by split decision (WBA bantamweight), Robert Easter Jr. bt Luis Cruz by unanimous decision (IBF lightweight)

4: London - Chris Eubank Jr bt Renold Quinlan by 10th-round stoppage (IBO super-middleweight), Andrew Selby bt Ardin Diale by unanimous decision (WBC International flyweight), Kid Galahad bt Leonel Hernandez by third-round retirement (featherweight), Christian Hammer bt David Price by seventh-round stoppage

January

Northern Ireland's Carl Frampton lost his WBA featherweight title on points in a rematch with Leo Santa Cruz

28: MGM Grand, Las Vegas, USA - Leo Santa Cruz bt Carl Frampton by majority decision (WBA featherweight), Mikey Garcia bt Dejan Zlaticanin by third-round KO (WBC lightweight), Josh Taylor bt Alfonso Olvera by unanimous decision (light-welterweight)

Fantasy Springs Casino, California, USA - Miguel Berchelt bt Francisco Vargas by 11th-round stoppage (WBC super-featherweight)

14: Barclays Centre, New York, USA - James DeGale v Badou Jack ends in majority draw (IBF and WBC super-middleweight), Gervonta Davis bt Jose Pedraza by seventh-round stoppage (IBF super-featherweight)