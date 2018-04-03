Deontay Wilder 'ready to come to UK' for Anthony Joshua fight

Joshua wants 'private' Wilder negotiation

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder says he is "ready to come to the UK" for a unification bout with WBA, IBF and WBO title holder Anthony Joshua.

American Wilder, 32, said his team are "ready to meet" the Briton's side for talks - and "the sooner the better".

Barry Hearn, chairman of Matchroom Sport, which promotes Joshua, said negotiations could start this week.

Joshua, 28, beat New Zealander Joseph Parker on points to claim the WBO title in Cardiff on Saturday.

However, a potential Joshua-Wilder meeting is complicated by the fact the International Boxing Federation has ordered a fight between heavyweights Dillian Whyte of Britain and Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev.

The winner would become the mandatory challenger for Joshua's IBF crown.

A bout between Joshua and Wilder would deliver the first man to hold all four major heavyweight titles.

Joshua had said after Saturday's victory that he is in "the most powerful" negotiating position and his side are "serious" about talks.

In a statement on Tuesday, Wilder said: "I want to congratulate Anthony Joshua on his win last Saturday. Anthony, I am so glad we finally heard from you on Saturday and that you want to fight me as your next opponent and you want the fight to happen in the UK.

"I accept that challenge and I am ready to come to the UK for my next fight. There is nothing on Team Wilder's side to prevent me from fighting you next.

"You also said on Saturday that your team is ready to meet with Shelly Finkel and Al Haymon from my side to get this deal done. They are also ready to meet with your team immediately. Let us know when - the sooner the better."

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live's boxing podcast, expert Steve Bunce said he does not feel the fight "is happening soon", while BBC boxing correspondent Mike Costello added that Joshua needs to go to the United States if he wants to be "remembered among all the great names".

  • Comment posted by Redfazza, at 19:36 3 Apr 2018

    Absolute nonsense about having to go to America to be remembered as an all-time great! If he holds all the belts and defends them in style he'll be remembered as a great. I do not understand the fascination with 'conquering' America. Let them come here for a change and prove they are great by trying to conquer the UK!

    It's not all about the bloody Americans!

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, at 20:24 3 Apr 2018

    Mike Costello says “Joshua needs to go to the US to be remembered as a great” absolute and utter hogwash .America doesn’t hold the same glamour it used to when they were controlling everything .. and that skuzzball Don King ..
    Now it’s the other way round and AJ will fill any stadium here ... only thing he might want .. later on,is a Las Vegas bout just to say he boxed there.
    Uk Is where it’s at

  • Comment posted by Robbenson, at 20:33 3 Apr 2018

    Looking forward to AJ knocking out wilder inside 5 rounds!

    Wilder saying he wants to kill someone in the ring for his record....

    Hes a disgrace

  • Comment posted by JesterGoose, at 20:06 3 Apr 2018

    For goodness sake... the IBF mandatory challenger is not due until October 2018 at the earliest. Additionally the IBF have provisions in their rules that allow for unification bouts if a mandatory defence has not been officially ordered (which it hasn't yet). So the IBF thing is a non-issue providing everyone gets their act together.

  • Comment posted by gazismad, at 20:09 3 Apr 2018

    7,000 watched Wilders last fight he is not a big draw in USA so if he wants the money he is going to have to travel to the current boxing capital of the world Britain
    Let's see if a 15 st 4 lb man with a poor boxing technique but big punch will beat AJ Long odds I don't think he will be a tough as Parker
    He was pushed all the way by Ortiz who is nearer 45 than 38 who was a Lewis sparring partner

  • Comment posted by True Shrew, at 22:30 3 Apr 2018

    Strangely enough Wilder is probably better known in the UK than he is in America and a lot of that is down to AJ making heavyweight boxing popular again in the UK.

  • Comment posted by JesterGoose, at 20:13 3 Apr 2018

    I concur that AJ doesn't need to fight in America, times have changed. Look at Ward vs Kovalev rematch in 2017. The fight was in Las Vegas: Two of the best boxers in the world, Ward one of the best American boxers ever.... The fight had a live audience of 6,366 and sold 130,000 PPV buys. Pathetic. The idea that money is in the USA is absurd. Americans don't care about boxing like they use to.

  • Comment posted by bretonian, at 20:04 3 Apr 2018

    Pretty sure he doesn't need to go to the states to be remembered. 10-15 years ago maybe, but coming here, after seeing that crowd in Cardiff, think this is where you come to be remembered.

  • Comment posted by E Peters, at 20:55 3 Apr 2018

    Mike Costello is crazy, please have him clearly outline why he thinks this should be the case. I always thought the type of fights, the quality of opponents and overall career accomplishments determined greatness in boxing.

  • Comment posted by John Petrie, at 20:23 3 Apr 2018

    Winning as a heavyweight in the USA was important when the USA had the best heavyweights which it did for years; not just one but depth. AJ can go there as undisputed World Champion. The best heavyweights are not in the US

  • Comment posted by ProudCornishMan, at 23:02 3 Apr 2018

    Wilder got about 1.5 million pounds for his last fight in USA, Joshua got in region of 20 million pounds for his last defence in the UK, just based on economics the UK is where the big money is.

  • Comment posted by causeisaidso, at 20:06 3 Apr 2018

    @9 It's called boxing, hit without being hit. I like Deontay but all he's fought are bums like the one AJ beat for his title in Charles Martin. Klitschko wasn't a bum tho, neither was Parker. Klitschko he took punishment and came through, then he schooled Parker for an easy win. I take AJ 8-10rnd ko. Place your bets please!

  • Comment posted by piph2000, at 20:51 3 Apr 2018

    Interesting comment about having to go to the states. From what I recall, some boxer called Ali went to fight in Manila and Kinshasa. Must explain why we’ve never heard of him. Also, Mr Joshua seems to be doing quite nicely on a commercial level by staying at home.

    Perhaps Mike Costello wants the fight in the USA, so he can have a nice all expenses paid trip to look forward to.

  • Comment posted by True Shrew, at 20:37 3 Apr 2018

    20. ady masterton

    Both Wladimir Klitschko and Joseph Parker came to the UK because they wanted AJ's belts and the best money was here in the UK, Wilder also wants AJ's belts and he also wants his first decent payday because he hasn't had a decent payday so far in America has he. Wilder needs the AJ fight more than AJ does, he makes plenty of money without Wilder.

  • Comment posted by billybob, at 20:37 3 Apr 2018

    Joshua doesn't have to go to America, they have to come to him because he has three belts.

  • Comment posted by AndyX, at 00:46 4 Apr 2018

    Why does AJ need to travel anywhere to fight? He fills massive stadiums in the UK every fight, holds three world titles - let challengers come here and try their luck. Vegas is no longer the draw it was.

  • Comment posted by Ted_Derby, at 19:59 3 Apr 2018

    Not a Joshua fan, but I sincerely hope he’s beats Wilder. His comments about “wanting a body on his record” are an utter disgrace.

  • Comment posted by Aldous Poolie, at 08:06 4 Apr 2018

    It's not in the interests of these boxing federations to have one boxer holding multiple belts. Even if the division is unified, it won't last long. Each will come up with a mandatory challenger which differs from the other, and belts will have to be surrendered unless the champion fights every couple of months, which won't happen.

  • Comment posted by U15174288, at 23:03 3 Apr 2018

    America has lost interest on boxing, they crowds turning up to watch their own wbc champ is embarrassing. Why do Americans this there world revolves around them. I'm glad aj said her didn't need to go America. He's a global star anyway. Who cares if the average low iqd fat American didn't get to see him fight.

  • Comment posted by CEMERY, at 22:02 3 Apr 2018

    People had to conquer the US in the past because America was the best place in the world for boxing, the heart and soul of the sport, where all the money and interest was. Not anymore. The UK is on fire, with champions and entertainers in every division. People should be talking about Wilder conquering the UK, not Joshua going to the US.

