Frank Warren: BBC Radio 5 live agree deal to broadcast fights

Media playback is not supported on this device Carl Frampton says Nonito Donaire fight is 'must-win'

Carl Frampton v Nonito Donaire Venue: Belfast's SSE Arena Date: 21 April Time: 22:30-00:00 BST Coverage: BBC Radio 5 live and live text on BBC Sport website

Carl Frampton's WBO interim featherweight title contest with Nonito Donaire in Belfast on Saturday will be the first fight broadcast as part of a new BBC Radio 5 live deal.

The broadcaster will offer commentaries of fights promoted by Frank Warren.

Lee Selby against Josh Warrington in Leeds on 19 May and Billy Joe Saunders against Martin Murray in London on 23 June are also part of the deal.

"This is great news for boxing fans," said Warren.

Ben Gallop, head of BBC Radio and Digital Sport, added: "This new deal with Frank Warren is fantastic for boxing fans and 5 live sport alike.

"This weekend's bout between Carl Frampton and Nonito Donaire is an exciting proposition, as are the forthcoming fights in May and June, and our exclusive blow-by-blow commentary will ensure fans won't miss a moment of the action on 5 live and the BBC Sport website."

Warren says "many more" fights will be "added in the coming weeks and months".

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has signed a deal with Warren and is due to return to the ring on 9 June.

Terry Flanagan's WBO super-lightweight title fight with Maurice Hooker is set to take place on the same bill at the Manchester Arena.