Amir Khan v Phil Lo Greco: Briton 'inspired' by Anthony Joshua emergence

Amir Khan v Phil lo Greco Venue: Echo Arena, Liverpool Date: 21 April Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Amir Khan says the emergence of "great" British boxers such as Anthony Joshua inspired him to take a fight in the UK for the first time in five years.

The British former light-welterweight world champion faces Canada's Phil lo Greco in Liverpool on Saturday.

Khan said world heavyweight champion Joshua "cleaning up, knocking guys out and selling stadiums" has put British boxing "on a high".

"I'm like, 'wow, this is where I want to be again'," the 31-year-old said.

"I've done it in the past and I want to do it again. I know I've got a style where the crowd will come and watch me and want to see me.

"Fighters like Joshua out there give you that inspiration to come out and do well and sell out stadiums again."

Khan has not fought since he was beaten by Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in Las Vegas two years ago, while his last bout in Britain ended in a unanimous points victory over Julio Diaz in Sheffield in 2013.

Khan has signed a three-fight deal with Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn, whom he praised for "getting people to respect boxing more".

"British boxing was really dying and Eddie's brought it back alive again," said Khan.

"I remember the days when I used to fight in America all the time because in Britain boxing wasn't as big as what we wanted it to be.

"In America, I was fighting there because I wanted to make a big name for myself and globally become a star.

"Now fighters are coming from America to England because of what Eddie's done. It's only making boxing a bigger, better sport.

"You walk down the streets and people are talking about boxing."