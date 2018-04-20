Carl Frampton: Frank Warren promises Belfast man Windsor Park summer bout if he beats Nonito Donaire

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I'm in the shape of my life' - Carl Frampton ready to face Nonito Donaire

WBO interim featherweight title: Carl Frampton v Nonito Donaire Venue: SSE Arena, Belfast Date: Saturday, 21 April Coverage: Live on BBC Five Live and Radio Ulster; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Carl Frampton will have his long-cherished Windsor Park world title fight this summer if he beats Nonito Donaire in Belfast on Saturday, promoter Frank Warren has promised.

Frampton, 31, faces former four-weight world champion Donaire, 35, in a WBO interim featherweight title bout.

Warren says a Frampton victory will ensure the big Windsor Park bout.

"I can make Windsor happen but I can't guarantee Carl wins this fight," said Warren of the Donaire contest.

Donaire's 17-year professional career has seen him win world titles at flyweight, bantamweight, super-bantamweight and featherweight in addition to holding an interim super-flyweight belt.

Media playback is not supported on this device I can make Windsor Park happen - Warren

At 35, many observers believe the Filipino's best days are long behind him but Warren is warning Frampton not to underestimate the seven-time former world champion.

"Donaire will be the best (foreign) fighter who has ever appeared in Belfast in my lifetime.

"This guy is on the money and he fancies this job.

"We want to be back here in the summer at Windsor Park putting on a big show but Carl cannot afford to slip up against Donaire. His career depends on this fight."

WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez is an obvious summer opponent for Frampton although suggestions the Mexican may move up in weight could mean Saturday's winner being handed that belt without having to get into the ring.

Frampton is attempting to re-establish his world title credentials after losing the WBA featherweight title against Leo Santa Cruz in January 2017 as the Mexican avenged his defeat by the Northern Irishman six months ago.

Frampton says legal battle 'no distraction'

Six months after suffering his sole career loss, Frampton split with long-time manager Barry McGuigan and he laboured to a points win another Mexican Horacio Garcia last November.

Frampton remains in a legal fight with his ex-manager but the Belfast boxer insists it has had "no effect" on his build-up to Saturday's bout.

In fact, the former two-weight world champion insists he is in "the best shape of my life" after fully reaping the benefits of his new trainer Jamie Moore's fitness regime.

"Going into this fight, there are no doubts. I've had the best training camp I've ever had," insisted Frampton, who held two versions of the world super-bantamweight title before going on to lift the WBA featherweight belt.

"I'll do whatever it takes to win and potentially, I believe you are going to see the best performance of my career in this fight."

Media playback is not supported on this device 'We'll give our blood for this fight' - Nonito Donaire

Donaire beaten by Rigondeaux in 2013

Donaire was named The Ring magazine's 2012 world boxer of the year after making four defences of his WBO super-bantamweight title.

However, a points defeat by elusive Cuban Guillermo Rigondeaux in April 2013 saw him lose that title - and his nine fights since then have included two further losses.

After losing a WBO super-bantamweight challenge against American Jessie Magdaleno on points in November 2016, Donaire regrouped to beat Mexican Ruben Garcia Hernandez last September which brought his record up to 38 wins and four defeats.