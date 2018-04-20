Carl Frampton's promoter Frank Warren says he can make the Belfast boxer's long-held dream of fighting at Windsor Park become a reality in the summer if he overcomes Nonito Donaire at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Saturday.

Frampton faces the Filipino former four-weight world champion in Saturday's WBO interim featherweight title bout, a contest Warren says the Northern Irishman "cannot afford to lose".

Listen to the Frampton-Donaire fight on BBC Radio 5 live from 22:30 BST on Saturday evening.