Michael Conlan: June homecoming for former Olympian

Michael Conlan, right, scored a second round stoppage against David Berna in his most recent fight

Michael Conlan's much anticipated Belfast homecoming fight has been set for Saturday, 30 June at the SSE Arena.

The former Olympian, who is set to face Spaniard Ibon Larrinaga at Madison Square Garden on 12 May, will headline the card in his native city.

Conlan, 26, has won all six of his bouts since turning professional and has frequently spoken of his desire to fight at home before the end of 2018.

"What a huge honour it is for me to box back in my home city," said Conlan.

"I've been to an awful lot of huge boxing events around the world, and there are very few that can match the atmosphere the people of Belfast can generate.

The undefeated featherweight stopped David Berna of Hungary in his most recent bout and will next appear on the undercard to the WBA lightweight title fight between Jorge Linares and Vasyl Lomachenko before switching his focus to his homecoming appearance.

"For me, to be back in Belfast is a dream come true," added Conlan.

"Once I signed the professional contract in America with Top Rank, one thing I wanted to make sure is that once a year I would fight at home.

"The first year, it hasn't been doable because I wanted to wait for a really meaningful bout. This time it'll be something very good and I can't wait.

"What's good is that because of what I've experienced at Madison Square Garden, I'll be in control of my emotions. I've already fought in front of mass support and it'll stand me in great stead."