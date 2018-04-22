Nonito Donaire: Frampton can top featherweight division

Carl Frampton was awarded the fight by 117-111 on all three scorecards

Nonito Donaire has backed Carl Frampton to dominate the featherweight division after his points defeat in Belfast.

The former four-weight world champion rocked Frampton with a series of powerful left hooks in their WBO interim featherweight title bout but was unable to score a knock down.

Donaire praised his opponent's tactical approach, which has convinced him Frampton can be a world champion again.

"He surprised me. His chin is very surprising," said Donaire.

"I mean I hit him and a lot of guys would go down and he stood there and just the way he fought was very surprising to me."

In a thunderous encounter at the SSE Arena, Frampton, 31, seemed to be in complete control as he used his jab to good effect.

But Donaire, 35, in what may be the final appearance of a distinguished 43-bout career launched one final assault on the Northern Irishman as he connected with a shuddering left to the chin in the penultimate round.

Frampton appeared unflustered and survived to the final round before finishing the fight with a furious flurry of body shots.

"I hit him with everything that I got," Donaire said of that penultimate round.

"I just went out there with grit in my hand and I hit him with everything.

"I knew that I had to do that because that was my way of winning the fight and I was willing to win it and I gave it all I got.

"I threw bricks every single punch and I knew it was a hard punch and he took it.

"He's definitely on top of that [featherweight division]. I hope that he can grow and I told him that I support him and whatever I can do to help him get up there but I know that his mind is set and this is a boost for him."

Windsor Park title fight

The victory for Frampton has almost certainly set up a world title fight this summer at Windsor Park in his hometown.

The former two-weight world champion is now the mandatory challenger for WBO title holder Oscar Valdez although he could also face the winner of next month's IBF title bout between Lee Selby and Josh Warrington.

Frampton has now taken his career record to 25 wins and one defeat

"I'd love a Valdez fight but I don't want to be picky," said Frampton.

"I just want a world title fight and I want a big fight at Windsor Park. Valdez would be good, [former opponent, Leo] Santa Cruz, Selby would be good but whoever it is I don't care."

Having lost for just the fifth time in his career, Donaire is convinced that Frampton's tactical nous will earn him another title.

"He went beyond our expectations," said the Filipino fighter.

"We went in there with a great game plan and he was able to neutralise a lot of that game plan that we put in place.

"We were very very confident but that's what champions are - they innovate, they change style and that's what he did."