Carl Frampton says he is happy to face Leo Santa Cruz, Oscar Valdez, Lee Selby or Josh Warrington so long as he is fighting for a world title at Winsdor Park this summer.

Frampton took the WBO interim featherweight belt with a points win over former four-weight world champion Nonito Donaire in what the Belfast fighter described as one of the best performances of his career.

"At times it was a bit of a masterclass and my jab was brilliant tonight," said Frampton.

"People don't look at me as someone who can out-jab a good boxer like Nonito Donaire...but I have one of the best jabs in the featherweight division and when I get it going it's hard to beat."