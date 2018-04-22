Promoter Frank Warren says Belfast has become the centre of UK boxing following Carl Frampton's emphatic defeat of Nonito Donaire.

The win for 'the Jackal' has set up a potential world title bout at Windsor Park in the city in August and Warren has confirmed he is already in negotiations over the fight.

"My word's my bond so that's what's going to happen," said Warren, who believes Frampton's performance has sent a warning to the rest of the featherweight division.

"I think they'll say that Carl Frampton is well and truly back on the scene, back where he should be."