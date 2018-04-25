Tony Bellew: David Haye will not last eight rounds in our rematch

David Haye was stopped by Tony Bellew in the 11th round of their first fight in March 2017

Tony Bellew says he will stop David Haye inside eight rounds in their rematch and insists his rival "should have stayed clear" of him.

The pair meet at heavyweight in London on 5 May, 14 months after Bellew stopped an injured Haye in round 11.

Bellew, 35, insists he would have beaten Haye even when the Briton dominated the cruiserweight division, holding three world titles in 2008.

"I'll beat David Haye no matter what day of the year it is," he said.

"I'm faster than anyone he's ever faced, I'm someone who can dictate, I'm someone who can make him miss, I'm someone who's got enough pop in his punch to make him think twice about engaging.

"I'm not saying I'm better than any fighter he's faced because he's faced much better fighters than me - Wladimir Klitschko is far better than me - but he can't do the things that I can do."

Many observers expected Haye to retire in the aftermath of his shock defeat to Bellew, who was fighting at heavyweight for the first time as a professional.

The 37-year-old, who has also held a world heavyweight title, underwent surgery on the Achilles injury he suffered midway through the bout and later had to postpone a rematch in order to have an operation on a bicep injury.

Haye has stated defeat would likely end his career but believes he is in better shape than 14 months ago having now linked up with renowned Cuban trainer Ismael Salas.

The rivals have not yet engaged in the kind of heated exchanges which led up to their first bout but Liverpudlian Bellew - himself a former world champion at cruiserweight - said: "I've got a good boxing brain and I can adapt and adjust to any situation.

"If I use my brain and I make the right adjustments at the right times I'll have rid of David Haye before the eighth round.

"Quite simply it's styles make fights. My style is just wrong for David Haye and he should have stayed well clear of me."