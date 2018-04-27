Katie Taylor: Irish star faces Argentine Bustos in unification world title bout

Katie Taylor is the WBA lightweight champion with Victoria Bustos holding the IBF belt

Katie Taylor will aim to unify the women's world lightweight title against Argentina's IBF champion Victoria Bustos in New York on Saturday night.

WBA champion Taylor and Bustos were both comfortably under the 135 pound limit at Friday's weigh-in.

The Brooklyn bout is on the undercard of ex-world middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs' non-title fight with Poland's Maciej Sulecki.

The Irishwoman's bout is expected to start around 1:30 BST on Sunday.

Taylor, 31, is making the second defence of the WBA title which she won by beating another Argentinian Anahi Sanchez in Cardiff last October.

Taylor defended the WBA belt two months later when she earned a points win over American Jessica McCaskill at York Hall in London.

Bustos, 29, has made six successful defences of the IBF belt she won in 2013.

"Becoming unified champion is very important to me," said Taylor, who won Olympic gold at London 2012.

"Bustos is one of the longest reigning champions in women's boxing so I'm expecting a very tough fight."