Katie Taylor beats Victoria Noelia Bustos to unify lightweight titles

Katie Taylor
Ireland's Katie Taylor has won all of her fights since turning professional in October 2016

Ireland's Katie Taylor unified the WBA and IBF lightweight world titles with a unanimous points win over Victoria Noelia Bustos in Brooklyn, New York.

The 31-year-old took the judges' cards 99-91 98-92 and 99-91 on Saturday night to extend her unbeaten professional record to nine fights.

She successfully defended her WBA title in December against Jessica McCaskill.

"I'm thrilled to unify the titles. It's a dream come true," Taylor told Sky Sports after beating Argentine Bustos.

"It was a great fight and she was a brave opponent."

