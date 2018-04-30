This entry is now closed for comments.
If there's enough money in the PPV and ticket sales this fight will happen next. Money talks.The WBC ordering Whyte to box Ortiz in yet another eliminator is unfortunate for Dyllian, but actually works in Joshua's favour, as it puts off Wilder's mandatory. If AJ's WBA mandatory Povetkin agrees to take step-aside money the path is clear for AJ-Wilder this autumn/winter.
If Wilder fights Breazeale, it proves he's the one doing to dodging. Joshua steam-rolled DM without breaking sweat, he's a nobody in the real challenger mix, it's a worse fight than DW v BS 2, Wilder proves ZERO even with a KO. If Wilder didn't take AJ it should have been Whyte. Jokes.
Just a publicity stunt by Wilder, offer made once AJ agreed to negotiate with Povetkins team for the mandatory and Wilder was safe in the knowledge AJ would fight Povetkin first so as not to lose a title.He is trying to make it look like AJ doesn't want the fight when the truth is the other way round. The offer is just Wilder trying to ensure he earns a big pay day when it does finally happen.
Wilder has the power to knock AJ out but AJ the better boxer.Hope Fury comes back and beats AJ
Lets not forget these guys are puting there lifes at risk and its how they make a living so getting the most money who wouldnt? Maybe shouldnt be so public about the money. On the matter of the fight personaly think AJ would ko wilder dont rate him or his previous fights have been jokes.
A lot of people whining about money being taken and bargaining being done! Of course it's about money - it's professional boxing! Would you rather that the athletes be robbed by the various boxing associations and the rapacious media organisations? Nonsense!
Whyte, despite doing everything that the WBC wants has been told to fight an eliminator against Ortiz who's just lost against Wilder. For some reason Breazeale is next in line.I think Wilder wants the fight but the WBC and his team don't. You can't blame Hearn for wanting to do it properly. There's a lot of shouting from over the Atlantic but nothing concrete.Wilder fights Breazeale next.
It's like a soap opera. I don't care what they might get paid, I only care where it's held and the cost of a seat ticket or for PVP. What they earn, £50 mill or £500 mill, doesn't affect me.
Boxing eh? All that ducking and diving, dancing about, feints, blocks.....and that's just to arrange the bout!
$50 million stunt by DW has really back fired leaving him looking like a charlatan.He's offered to fight AJ for $12.5 million and the chance to make unify the title and walk away with 4 belts.....instead...he opts for an easier fight (he's rumoured to be fighting Dominic Brezeal) for around $2 million.Doesn't make sense. He's ducking AJ and the whole World has reason to believe it.
If u think your the best u surely would want to prove regardless AJ and Hearn just money oriented sad hope wilder or fury smashes him . All the top 10 heavyweights of the 80s early 90s would have destroyed him.
EbbEbbo, jealous much. Good luck to aj, grab as much as you can mate, you deserve it
Disagree that AJ should fight for free. The fight will make mega money for all involved, TV company’s, sponsors, promoters so AJ deserves his cut and deserves a big cut at that. There is silly money in sport at the moment for various reasons but at the end of the day its the sports men and women that should make the most, they are the reason we are all interested in the fist place.
Ebbo (14) Totally Agree with you. Just a shame a prime Mike Tyson isn't around now, he'd knock them both out on the same night for free to prove he was the best. It's al about money but it shouldn't be. Why aren't championship fights ordered by the WBC WBA etc? Some fighters are scared of losing, though I think Joshua would beat Wilder, but is Joshua haggling for more £millions in case he loses??
If Joshua was serious about wanting to unify the division and create a legacy, he would take the fight for free. He's just a money grabbing typical greedy modern sportsman. All talk, and only interested in his back balance. Not the humble guy who suggested at the Olympics. Money has really changed him, for the worse
$50 Million ......... But NO Paperwork, No Meeting, We will only talk after you say yes? Eddie H ain't stupid. Not so sure about the other camp!
why not count DW out altogether, he has nowhere to go then, the world knows who the real champion is, DW can then fight second rate fighters, like he has. silly me.... it's the money game. I make Eddie Hearn right, boardroom or nothing.Make it happen Eddie, Josh has no problem with DW. Good luck
I agree with a few other comments. If Wilder and his team don't make a serious effort to have a deal in place by the end of the week, let them go back to the circus and the WBC has to order Whyte Vs Wilder. AJ could fight Povetkin next and still sell out Wembley or the Mill. stadium. Let Wilder go back to fighting in front of half empty small arenas until Whyte KO's him.
