Isaac Dogboe halts Jessie Magdaleno to claim WBO super-bantamweight world title

Isaac Dogboe represented Ghana at the London Olympics in 2012

Ghana's Isaac Dogboe halted American Jessie Magdaleno in the 11th round to claim the WBO super-bantamweight world title in Philadelphia.

The 23-year-old recovered from a first-round knockdown to beat Magdaleno, who was making his second title defence.

Dogboe, who moved to London aged eight, was the youngest boxer at the 2012 Olympic Games when he represented Ghana at the age of 17.

He is unbeaten in 19 fights since turning professional in 2013.

Speaking before the fight, Dogboe said he has applied to several universities in Britain to study sociology in September.